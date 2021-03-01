Silver Knights Logan Thompson named Goaltender of the Month

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 06: Logan Thompson #36 of the Henderson Silver Knights gets back into position after blocking an Ontario Reign shot in the first period of the Silver Knights’ inaugural regular-season home opener at the Orleans Arena on February 6, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Silver Knights defeated the Reign 5-2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Rookie is 4-1 to start his career with Silver Knights

HENDERSON (March 1, 2021) – The American Hockey League announced today, March 1, that Silver Knights rookie goaltender Logan Thompson has been named the CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month for the month of February.

Thompson, 24, is 4-1-0 to begin his first season with Silver Knights, posting a 1.81 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage. Among all rookie goaltenders with at least three starts, the Calgary, Alberta native leads the American Hockey League in goals-against average and save percentage. He ranks tied for second among all AHL rookies in wins.

The 6-foot-4 Thompson signed an entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on Jul. 13, 2020. He was the starting goaltender for the first game in Silver Knights history, a 5-2 win over the Ontario Reign in which he made 29 saves and earned First Star honors. Thompson made a career-high 41 saves on 43 shots in Bakersfield on Feb. 20, his lone defeat this season.

Thompson had made one AHL appearance prior to this season, playing one game for the Binghamton Devils in 2018-19. He spent the 2019-20 season with the ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays, going 23-8-1 with a 2.25 goals-against average, a .929 save percentage, and three shutouts. In 2018-19, he was the USports (OUA West) Rookie of the Year and Goaltender of the Year at Brock University.

Thompson becomes the first player in Silver Knights history to receive a league-wide award. He is currently skating with the Vegas Golden Knights taxi squad.