LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Like the players, the season is still young for the Henderson Silver Knights, but a 2-0 record is as good as it gets.

The Silver Knights take to the road for the first time Friday with a 5 p.m. game at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, CA. The Condors are winless in their two games this seaso. You can catch the game on 1230 The Game and AHL TV.

The Silver Knights and Condors play back-to-back games. The two teams meet again Saturday night at 8 p.m.