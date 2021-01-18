Silver Knights hit the ice for first time at Lifeguard Arena

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The Henderson Silver Knights practiced for the first time in their new home on Monday.

The brand new American Hockey League team opened the doors to Lifeguard Arena — a multi-million dollar facility that houses a pair of NHL-sized sheets of ice.

Monday was the first time the team worked out together as they prepare for their February season opener.

VGK’s big city little brothers Silver Knights practicing at Lifeguard arena for the first time @HSKnights @TheAHL #HendersonBorn pic.twitter.com/IZKpOmxwFc — Chris Maathuis (@sports8) January 18, 2021

Lifeguard Arena holds all the amenities for the team to be successful. Having the parent NHL club, the Golden Knights, in the same town also helps.

The Silver Knights will start their season in about three weeks. Their game schedule is expected to be released soon.

The team will play their first two seasons at the Orleans Arena before moving into the new Henderson Arena that is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2022.