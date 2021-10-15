Silver Knights head coach taking medical leave of absence

REGINA, SK – MAY 19: Head coach Manny Viveiros of Swift Current Broncos stands on the bench against the Acadie-Bathurst Titan at the Brandt Centre on May 19, 2018 in Regina, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Henderson Silver Knights are getting ready to begin their season Friday night at home against Colorado and they will be doing it without their head coach. The team issued the following statment Friday afternoon.

“Henderson Silver Knights Head Coach Manny Viveiros will be taking a non-COVID medical leave of absence from the team. Assistant Coach Jamie Heward will assume the lead role in the interim alongside Joel Ward, Fred Brathwaite and Andrew Doty. We will provide additional updates when appropriate.” Henderson Silver Knights

The Silver Knights begin their season at the Orleans Arena Friday and by April 2022 they plan to be in their new stadium being built in Henderson.