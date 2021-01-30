Silver Knights game canceled after 2nd period due to ‘COVID-19 protocols’

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The AHL affiliate for the Vegas Golden Knights, the Henderson Silver Knights, had to suspend the action midway through the team’s second preseason game of the year Saturday night.
According to the team’s Twitter account, the game against the San Joe Barracuda was suspended following the 2nd period due to “COVID protocols.”
The team later clarified through the Twitter account the cancellation was not due to a positive COVID-19 test from Silver Knights players or staff.
The Silver Knights were leading 1-0 at the time the game was suspended.
The team is scheduled to open the AHL season Saturday, February 6 against the Ontario Reign, but there has been no word on if that game will be impacted or not.