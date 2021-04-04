Silver Knights fall to Roadrunners, 4-2

TUCSON, AZ (KLAS) — The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Tucson Roadrunners, 4-2, Saturday night at Tucson Arena in their final meeting this week.

The Silver Knights got an early start with a goal from Jimmy Schuldt in the first period. The Roadrunners responded in the second with two goals less than a minute apart from Tyler Steenbergen and Brayden Burke. Steenbergen collected his second of the night at the midway point of the third period. Dylan Sikura notched his tenth of the season during a five-on-three power play, but it wasn’t enough for the Silver Knights to regain the lead. Nate Sucese collected an empty-netter in the final minutes of play, securing the 4-2 Tucson victory. This is just the fourth time the Silver Knights have dropped a match this season.

The AHL team is now 17-4-0 on the season.

The Silver Knights continue their road trip and head to San Jose to take on the Barracuda at 5 p.m. PT on Tuesday night. Fans can watch the game on AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.