Silver Knights face toughest test of the season against San Diego Gulls

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The inaugural season for the Henderson Silver Knights has been spectacular. The Golden Knights AHL affiliate has a 5-1-0 record and can boast of some of the top talent in hockey’s top minor league. Wednesday they face their toughest test of the season against the San Diego Gulls (7-1-0 – Anaheim Ducks) 7 p.m. in Orleans Arena.

Defenseman Ryan Murphy leads the team in goals with 3 goals to go along with 4 assists, forward Danny O’Regan has 2 goals and 5 assists. Both have played in each of the Silver Knights six games.

The Gulls and Silver Knights are the top two teams in the AHL Pacific, the Gulls lead with 14 points, Silver Knights with 10, but the Gulls have played two more games than the Knights.

Interviews in this story are with Silver Knights’ Carl Dahlstrom, Head Coach Manny Viveiros and Dylan Sikura.