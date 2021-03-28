Silver Knights end home stand with another win

LAS VEGAS – Four goals in the second period lifted the Silver Knights to a 4-3 win over the Colorado Eagles Saturday night at Orleans Arena. The team is now 15-3-0 on the season and hold the number one spot in the Pacific Division.

The opening frame started as a defensive battle until Colorado rebounded one into the net late in the period to take the 1-0 lead. The Eagles scored once again early in the second to extend their lead 2-0. A Carl Dahlstrom one-timer off the face-off was deflected by Tomas Jurco to cut the deficit to 2-1. Henderson evened the game at 2-2 when Dylan Sikura found a diving Paul Cotter. Moments later the Silver Knights gained their first lead of the game with Jimmy Schudlt’s rocket one-timer. Henderson notched their fourth goal of the period when Lucas Elvenes rebounded the puck to end the second period up 4-2. 14:14 into the third period Conor Timmins scored a power play goal for Colorado to make the score 4-3. Logan Thompson held off the late Colorado attack to secure the victory, 4-3

The Silver Knights will head to Tucson for the first of six straight road games. The match up will take place on Wednesday, March 31at 5:30 p.m. PT at Tucson Convention Center. Watch on AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.

