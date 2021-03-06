Silver Knights continue spectacular start; Quinney with hat trick

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The Henderson Silver Knights continued their historic start with a 4-2 win over the Colorado Eagles at Budweiser Events Center Friday night. Gage Quinney collected the franchise’s first hat trick and the team improved to 9-1-0 all time.

When the hometown kid makes history 🧢🧢🧢#HomeMeansHenderson pic.twitter.com/K72ieMCax8 — Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) March 6, 2021

Dylan Sikura started the night of strong collecting a goal during a five-on-three power play during the first. It marked Sikura’s third goal in three games and fifth goal of the season. Jayson Megna got the Eagles on the board for the first time in the second. Gage Quinney put the HSK ahead once again early in the final period, but Jayson Megna evened the field with his second of the night. Quinney notched his second of the night at 18:24 in the third and just 13 seconds later found the back of an empty Colorado net. Quinney’s is the first hat trick in Silver Knight’s history.

With Friday night’s win, the Henderson Silver Knights have the best 10-game start of any inaugural team in AHL history.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will face off against the Colorado Eagles Saturday night in the second of a three game series. The match up will take place at 6:05 p.m. PT at Budweiser Events Center. Watch on AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.