Silver Knights announce ticket plans for April home games

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 06: The Henderson Silver Knights logo is shown on center ice before team’s inaugural regular-season home opener against the Ontario Reign at the Orleans Arena on February 6, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Silver Knights defeated the Reign 5-2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, April 6, public on-sale information for premium and standard seating options for April home games. Single-game tickets are on sale now on HendersonSilverKnights.com. Before purchasing, fans will need to create an account through this link.

The crowd will be 20 percent of the venue’s capacity. All tickets will be sold online but fans can also reach out to the Henderson Silver Knights Ticketing Team at 702-645-4259 with questions.

Fans are encouraged to check back regularly as additional tickets may be released for sale.

APRIL HOME GAMES

Dates and times are subject to change, all times local

Thurs. Apr. 15 vs. TUC: 7 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 17 vs. TUC: 7 p.m.

Sun. Apr.18 vs. TUC: 5 p.m.

Tues. Apr. 20 vs. BAK: 6 p.m.

Thurs. Apr. 22 vs. BAK: 6 p.m.