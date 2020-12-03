Silver Knights announce partnership with Green Valley Grocery

HENDERSON (December 2, 2020) – The Henderson Silver Knights announced today their partnership with Green Valley Grocery. GVG is the latest organization to be designated as a member of the Silver Society, an exclusive group of founding partners for the Silver Knights, Henderson Event Center and Lifeguard Arena.

“Our organization takes great pride in putting our community first in everything we do, which is why we’re incredibly excited to partner with Green Valley Grocery, a company that has demonstrated the same ethos,” said Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz. “As a member of the Silver Society, they will play a key role in helping us make a positive impact in the City of Henderson.”

“Green Valley Grocery is very proud to partner with the Silver Knights in their inaugural season. From one Henderson born family to another, Go Knights Go!” said Green Valley Grocery.

As a Silver Society member and official partner of the Henderson Silver Knights, the Green Valley Grocery logo will be featured in the ice and on dasherboard signage at the Orleans Arena, Henderson Event Center and Lifeguard Arena. They will also be the presenting partner of an outdoor plaza space at the Henderson Event Center, and will be featured on Silver Knights radio, TV and digital assets.