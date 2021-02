LAS VEGAS (KLAS) - Jack Dugan’s three-point night led the Henderson Silver Knights to a 4-2 victory over the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday night at Orleans Arena. The win moves the Silver Knights (6-1-0) into the top spot of the AHL's Pacific Division.

Both teams started the night with solid defense. It took close to 19 minutes into the first period for the San Diego Gulls to score the first goal of the evening. Henderson picked up the pace in the second period with two transition breakaways that came up short. Halfway through the second Paul Cotter was able to put the Silver Knights on the board to even the score 1-1. The Gulls would answer back late in the second period with a two-on-one breakaway goal. A quick power play goal by Gage Quinney would knot the game up at 2-2 to start the third period. Minutes later Jack Dugan would have his third point of the night with a goal that would serve as the game winner.