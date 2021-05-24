Silver Knights advance to Pacific Division Finals

The Silver Knights defeated the San Jose Barracuda, Sunday afternoon at Orleans Arena to win the series, 2-0.

In the opening minute of the game, Jake McGrew took advantage of a two-on-one opportunity to give San Jose an early 1-0 lead. Midway through the first period, the Silver Knights were assessed a five-minute major. Halfway through the penalty kill, Gage Quinney skated the puck alone and took a perfectly placed wrist shot to tie the game, 1-1. In the opening minutes of the period, Tomas Jurco scored on a wrister from the dot to put the Silver Knights up, 2-1. San Jose turned the puck over at the red line on their power play, which led to Danny O’Regan taking the puck himself and scoring the Silver Knights’ second short-handed goal of the afternoon to give the team a 3-1 lead. As the San Jose power play was about to expire Maxim Letunov found a rebound and closed the Henderson lead to 3-2. Midway through the second period, Danny O’Regan scored his second goal of the afternoon on the power play to put the Silver Knights up, 4-2. The teams skated to a scoreless third period, winning the game 4-2 and sweeping the series against San Jose.

The Silver Knights will move onto the Pacific Division Finals and play the winner of the San Diego Gulls/Bakersfield Condors series. Game 3 is Monday. The date and time for the Finals is TBD. Fans can watch the game on AHLTV, and can listen on 1230 The Game.