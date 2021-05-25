Schedule set for Silver Knights playoffs; first game is Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena

Logan Thompson named to All-Rookie Team

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Henderson Silver Knights are one series away from hanging a banner in their first season at the Orleans Arena. The Silver Knights will host the Bakersfield Condors in a best-of-three series to determine the champion of the American Hockey League’s Pacific Division for 2020-21.

The series will open on Wednesday night and will be played at T-Mobile Arena. Game 2 will be either Thursday or Friday, depending on the result of Wednesday’s Vegas-Minnesota Stanley Cup Playoff game. CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

Pacific Division Finals (best-of-3)

(1) Henderson Silver Knights vs. (2) Bakersfield Condors

Game 1 – Wed., May 26 – Bakersfield vs. Henderson, 7:00 PDT

Game 2 – Thu., May 27 or Fri., May 28 – Henderson vs. Bakersfield, 7:00 PDT

Game 3 – Sat., May 29 – Bakersfield vs. Henderson, time TBD (if necessary)

— All games at Las Vegas, NV

Henderson and Bakersfield will face off in the best-of-three finals with the winner being awarded the John D. Chick Trophy as champions of the Pacific Division; the Chick Trophy has been presented to an AHL division champion annually since 1961-62. All Pacific Division Finals games will be available for viewing on AHLTV, and broadcast on radio on 1230AM The Game.

Also, Silver Knights goalkeeper Logan Thompson has been named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team.

Thompson, 24, appeared in 23 regular-season games in his first season with the Silver Knights, leading all AHL goaltenders with a .943 save percentage. He led AHL rookies, and ranked second among all goaltenders, with 16 wins. He also ranked second in the AHL and led all rookies with a 1.96 goals-against average, and his two shutouts were tied for the league lead.

The Calgary, Alberta native was named the CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month in February and March, the first goaltender to win the award in consecutive months since December 2017 and the second rookie to do so dating back to 1996-97.

The 6-foot-4 Thompson has gone 2-0 in Pacific Division post-season play, stopping 52 of 55 shots faced.

Thompson signed an entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on Jul. 13, 2020. He was the starting goaltender for the first game in Silver Knights history, a 5-2 win over the Ontario Reign on February 6.

Prior to his professional career, Thompson earned All-Rookie Team honors in 2019 at Brock University and in 2015 with the Grand Prairie Storm of the Alberta Junior Hockey League.