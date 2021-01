Schedule released: Silver Knights to begin season February 6

Home games to be played at Orleans Arena

HENDERSON (January 22, 2021) – The American Hockey League announced today, January 22, full start times for the Silver Knights schedule during the 2020-21 regular season. The full schedule can be found below. The Silver Knights 40-game schedule will feature division only opponents during the regular season.

TELEVISION BROADCAST – My LV TV

Information regarding the Henderson Silver Knights local television broadcast schedule for games on My LV TV (Sinclair Broadcast Group) will be announced at a later time.

RADIO BROADCAST – 1230 The Game

As the flagship radio station of the Henderson Silver Knights, 1230 The Game (KLAV) will broadcast all Silver Knights preseason, regular season and postseason games, a 30-minute pregame and postgame show, a one-hour weekly club insider program and a slate of other Silver Knights-related programming throughout the calendar year.

SILVER KNIGHTS 2020-21 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE:

All games are subject to change, all times local

JANUARY:

Preseason Game: Fri. Jan. 29 vs. SJ: 7:00 p.m.

Preseason Game: Sat. Jan. 30 vs. SJ: 5:00 p.m.

FEBRUARY:

Sat. Feb. 6 vs. ONT: 7 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 8 vs. ONT: 5 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 12 @ BAK: 6 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 17 @ STK: 6 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 19 @ STK: 6 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 20 @ STK: 5 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 24 vs. SD: 7 p.m.

Thurs. Feb. 25 vs. SD: 7 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 27 vs. SD: 1 p.m.

MARCH:

Fri. Mar. 5 @ COL: 7:05 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 6 @ COL: 7:05 p.m.

Mon. Mar. 8 @ COL: 7:05 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 10 @ BAK: 6 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 12 @ ONT: 6 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 13 @ SD: 7 p.m.

Thurs. Mar. 18 vs. STK: 7 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 20 vs. STK: 1 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 21 vs. STK: Noon

Wed. Mar. 24 vs. COL: 7 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 26 vs. COL: TBD

Sat. Mar. 27 vs. COL: 7 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 31 @ TUC: 6:30 p.m.

APRIL:

Fri. Apr. 2 @ TUC: 7 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 3 @ TUC: 7 p.m.

Thurs. Apr. 8 @ ONT: 6 p.m.

Fri. Apr. 9 @ SD: 7 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 11 @ SD: 5 p.m.

Thurs. Apr. 15 vs. TUC: 7 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 17 vs. TUC: 7 p.m.

Sun. Apr.18 vs. TUC: 5 p.m.

Fri. Apr. 23 vs. BAK: 6 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 24 vs. BAK: 6 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 28 @ BAK: 6 p.m.

Fri. Apr. 30 @ SJ: 7 p.m.

MAY:

Sat. May 1 @ SJ: 7 p.m.

Mon. May 3 @ BAK: 6 p.m.

Sat. May 8 vs. SJ: 1 p.m. AT T-MOBILE ARENA

Mon. May 10 vs. SJ: 7 p.m.

Fri. May 14 vs. BAK: 7 p.m.

Sat. May 15 vs. BAK: 7 p.m.