Recent Silver Knights game was postponed due to false positive test

Silver Knights

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Henderson Silver Knights had a game postponed last week at Colorado because of Covid issues, it has now been determined that the test was a “false positive.” The team issued this statement:

After additional testing with players this week, it has been confirmed that the Silver Knights experienced a false positive Covid test in Colorado on Monday, March 8. The team is able to resume normal operations this week.

The Silver Knights (10-1-0) are in first place in the AHL’s Pacific Division and play the Ontario Reign (LA Kings) on Saturday March 13.

The make-up date for the March 8 game against the Colorado Eagles is still to be determined.

