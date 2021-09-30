Only on 8: Look inside new home of Henderson Silver Knights

HENDERSON (KLAS) — The Henderson Silver Knights will soon have a permanent home to play their games. On Thursday, 8NewsNow got an exclusive look inside the new Dollar Loan Center Arena.

The $85-million facility, built on the site of the old Henderson Pavilion, is on track for completion in February. It will be the 7th arena in Southern Nevada. In addition to being the primary home for the IHL’s Silver Knights, it will host the Vegas Knights Hawks of the Indoor Football League, as well as other sporting events and concerts.

The 6,000-seat arena is a multi-events venue, meaning it has a full ice rink, basketball court, indoor football field, and a stage for performances.

Supporters have likened it to a miniature T-Mobile Arena, the home of the Vegas Golden Knights on the Las Vegas Strip. It’s going to be a gathering place for Henderson. Mayor Debra March will deliver her next state of the city address at the Dollar Loan Center Arena.

“We took a lot of the great ideas from T-Mobile Arena,” said Knights’ president Kerry Bubolz. “As we thought about the American Hockey League… What would be those things we could take from the T-Mobile concept and shrink it down to an American Hockey League size.”

The first sporting event will be the Big West Conference Basketball championship tournament, March 8-12, 2022.