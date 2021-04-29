Lifeguard Arena, home to Silver Knights, reopening Friday morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A malfunction with a compressor is fixed, and the ice is back to normal at Lifeguard Arena.

The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the arena will reopen to the public on Friday, April 30 at 7 a.m.

People in Lifeguard Arena programs including Learn to Skate, NHL Learn to Play, Lil’ Knights, House League, or VJGK will continue to receive updates directly from the individual program Director.

Anyone who pre-paid for a session will receive an email with information about a refund, officials said.