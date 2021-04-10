HSK fall to Bakersfield 5-3; remain in first place

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Bakersfield Condors, 5-3, Friday night at Mechanics Bank Arena.

The Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers) started the night out strong with a goal from Raphael Lavoie just past the five-minute mark, followed by a second tally from Joe Gambardella near the end of the frame. Jack Dugan found the back of the net shortly after, putting the Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights) within one. Brad Malone added to the Condors lead less than two minutes into the second period. Another one-timer from Dugan put the HSK within one once again. 5:20 into the third, Max Gildon notched one to give the Condors extra security. Ryan Murphy collected another and the Silver Knights were within one for the third time of the night. But Cooper Marody scored for Bakersfield shortly after, closing out the night with a 5-3 Condors victory. Silver Knights fall to 18-6-0, their 36 points leads the Pacific Division of the American Hockey League.

The Silver Knights will return home to Orleans Arena to take on the Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m. PT on Thursday night. Fans can watch the game on AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.