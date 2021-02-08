Henderson Silver Knights win 2nd straight over Ontario Reign

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 06: Dylan Sikura #15 and Jimmy Schuldt #4 of the Henderson Silver Knights celebrate after Sikura scored a second-period goal against the Ontario Reign during the Silver Knights’ inaugural regular-season home opener at the Orleans Arena on February 6, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Silver Knights defeated the Reign 5-2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Henderson Silver Knights completed the sweep of the Ontario Reign, the L.A. Kings American Hockey League. Silver Knights win 6-2 in Orleans Arena on Monday to follow their 5-2 win over the Reign on Saturday.

The Silver Knights were led by Reid Duke who scored two goals. Goalie Logan Thompson stopped 23 of 25 shots. The Silver Knights are now 2-0-0 in their inaugural season in Henderson.

The win by the Silver Knights completes a 4 game sweep of franchises from the Las Vegas Valley beating the Los Angeles teams. The Vegas Golden Knights also won their two games against the L.A. Kings on Friday and Sunday.