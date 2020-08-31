Henderson Silver Knights welcome first head coach

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson Silver Knights, the AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights, have their first head coach.
Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced Monday that the organization has hired Emanuel “Manny” Viveiros as the first head coach of the new American Hockey League team.
Prior to joining the Silver Knights, Viveiros was the head coach of the Western Hockey League’s Spokane Chiefs for the 2019-20 season. He was also an assistant coach for the Edmonton Oilers during the 2018-19 season and served as General Manager, Head Coach and Director of Player Personnel for the WHL’s Swift Current Broncos from 2016-18.
“Whether it’s been on the ice, behind the bench or in the front office, Manny Viveiros has been a part of the game at every level. In our search for the Silver Knights Head Coach, we were looking for someone who could not only lead a winning team to the Calder Cup Championship but could set a positive example for our prospects. We’re confident Manny is up for the task and are excited to see his impact on our organization.”Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon
The 54-year-old coach, from Alberta, Canada, has spent over 13 years coaching in North America and internationally.
Coaching Statistics:
- WHL Spokane Chiefs (2019-2020): Ranked fourth overall in the WHL with a 41-18-4-1 record in 64 games played (before the season was cut short due to COVID-19)
- GM, Head Coach with Swift Current Broncos (2016-2018): Led the Broncos to the 2018 Rogers WHL Championship and was named the WHL’s 2017-18 Coach of the Year
NHL Statistics:
- Selected in the 6th round, 106th overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 1984 NHL Draft
- Junior career with the Prince Albert Raiders (from 1982-86), where the defenseman collected 321 points (60G, 261A) in 251 career regular season games, helping lead the team to the WHL Championship and Memorial Cup in 1985.
- His record still stands as the Raiders player with the most points and most assists by a defenseman in a single season with 93 assists and 109 points in 1983-84.
- He’s also tied for most career goals with 60 and collected the most career assists with 261 in franchise history.
- Played for the Minnesota North Stars in 29 NHL games (from 1985-87)
- Spent time in the AHL and the International Hockey League (IHL) from 1986-91
- Finished out his playing career overseas playing for the EBEL and German DEL (from 1991-2007) and competed for Austria in the 2005 IIHF World Championship.