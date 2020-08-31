Henderson Silver Knights welcome first head coach

REGINA, SK – MAY 19: Head coach Manny Viveiros of Swift Current Broncos stands on the bench against the Acadie-Bathurst Titan at the Brandt Centre on May 19, 2018 in Regina, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson Silver Knights, the AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights, have their first head coach.

Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced Monday that the organization has hired Emanuel “Manny” Viveiros as the first head coach of the new American Hockey League team.

Prior to joining the Silver Knights, Viveiros was the head coach of the Western Hockey League’s Spokane Chiefs for the 2019-20 season. He was also an assistant coach for the Edmonton Oilers during the 2018-19 season and served as General Manager, Head Coach and Director of Player Personnel for the WHL’s Swift Current Broncos from 2016-18.

Welcome home, Coach!! 🏠



Manny Viveiros will be the first Head Coach in Silver Knights history 😄#HomeMeansHendersonhttps://t.co/8eQLYF5GJy — Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) August 31, 2020

“Whether it’s been on the ice, behind the bench or in the front office, Manny Viveiros has been a part of the game at every level. In our search for the Silver Knights Head Coach, we were looking for someone who could not only lead a winning team to the Calder Cup Championship but could set a positive example for our prospects. We’re confident Manny is up for the task and are excited to see his impact on our organization.” Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon

The 54-year-old coach, from Alberta, Canada, has spent over 13 years coaching in North America and internationally.

Coaching Statistics:

WHL Spokane Chiefs (2019-2020): Ranked fourth overall in the WHL with a 41-18-4-1 record in 64 games played (before the season was cut short due to COVID-19)

GM, Head Coach with Swift Current Broncos (2016-2018): Led the Broncos to the 2018 Rogers WHL Championship and was named the WHL’s 2017-18 Coach of the Year

NHL Statistics: