Henderson Silver Knights sign defenseman Derrick Pouliot to 1-year AHL contract

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The Henderson Silver Knights have signed defenseman Derrick Pouliot to a one-year AHL contract for next season.

This will be the 27-year-old’s eighth professional season. Pouliot, who was a first-round draft pick (8th overall) of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2012, recorded three goals and 14 points in 25 AHL games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last season.

The Estevan, Saskatchewan native has appeared in 197 AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, San Antonio Rampage, and Phantoms, collecting 30 goals and 123 points, as well as a plus-6 rating.

The organization says he was named an AHL All-Star in 2015, 2016, and 2020.

Pouliot is the second player to sign an AHL contract with the Silver Knights for the 2021-22 season, joining forward Jermaine Loewen.

