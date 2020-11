HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Silver Knights fans now know what the team will look like when they take the ice.

The AHL organization revealed their first home and away jerseys on Monday. They pay respects to the parent club, the Vegas Golden Knights, while keeping many elements specific for the Silver Knights.

Those jerseys are now available to purchase at The Armory inside City National Arena and the Livery inside Lifeguard Arena. The jerseys are also on sale now on VegasTeamStore.com.