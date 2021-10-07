Henderson Silver Knights partners with Nevada Donor Network for charity golf tournament

HENDERSON (KLAS) — The Henderson Silver Knights and Nevada Donor Network Foundation announced the first-ever “Swing for Hope” golf tournament Thursday. The event will take place Monday, Oct. 18 at the Dragon Ridge Country Club in Henderson.

All proceeds from the tournament will help fund NDNF’s “End the Wait” campaign, which aims to raise $35-million to expand the transplant network in Nevada.

“We are incredibly excited to host our inaugural ‘Swing for Hope’ Golf Tournament,” said NDNF President, Steven Peralta. “By supporting this event and the Nevada Donor Network Foundation, we are one step closer to a Nevada where no one must face the financial, physical, and emotional burden of traveling to a neighboring state to receive the lifesaving and healing care they desperately need.”

Click here for tickets and sponsorship information on the ‘Swing for Hope” tournament.