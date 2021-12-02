Henderson Silver Knights game at Bakersfield postponed due to Covid

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 06: The Henderson Silver Knights logo is shown on center ice before team’s inaugural regular-season home opener against the Ontario Reign at the Orleans Arena on February 6, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Silver Knights defeated the Reign 5-2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

HENDERSON – The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Henderson Silver Knights, their game scheduled for Friday, Dec. 3, at Bakersfield (AHL Game #272) has been postponed.



The Silver Knights organization will be following enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.



A make-up date has yet to be determined.