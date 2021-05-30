Henderson Silver Knights fall short in Pacific Division Championship with 3-2 loss to Bakersfield Condors

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The inaugural season for the Henderson Silver Knights was a resounding success, but the ultimate goal was to win their final game and end as champions.

They had a shot a T-Mobile Arena Saturday night in front of 7,420 fans, but fell to the Bakersfield Condors 3-2 in the final game.

An inaugural season for the history books pic.twitter.com/ukJjMVEgZl — Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) May 30, 2021

The local AHL team struck first in Game 3 of the Pacific Division Championship with a goal from Dylan Sikura.

The Condors came back with two goals before Silver Knight Kaeden Korzcak tied it, 2-2.

Bakersfield closed it out with a 3-2 win to take the Pacific Division title in a wildly entertaining series.

We couldn’t ask for a better big sib 😭 https://t.co/VbkSJkq4g1 — Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) May 30, 2021

“The kids work real hard. You could really see the disappointment in their eyes after the game, but we’re still really proud of them,” HSK Head Coach Manny Viveiros said.

Thank you fans for an unforgettable inaugural season 🤍#HomeMeansHenderson pic.twitter.com/umiC6xG3Mo — Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) May 30, 2021

The Silver Knights ended the regular season No. 1 in their division, with a record of 25-13-0.