Henderson Silver Knight arena to be named Dollar Loan Center

Vegas Golden Knights Chairman and CEO Bill Foley announced today, March 30, that the Henderson Silver Knights (HSK) and Vegas Golden Knights (VGK) have entered into a long-term partnership with Dollar Loan Center (DLC) that expands upon DLC’s growing relationship with the Knights organization. Under terms of the partnership, DLC has secured naming rights for the Henderson Event Center, a 6,000-seat multi-purpose venue on Green Valley Parkway near The District at Green Valley Ranch and future home of the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Henderson Silver Knights. The Henderson Event Center, now known as the Dollar Loan Center, will also become the new home of the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame.

“The Dollar Loan Center is designed as a world-class multi-purpose venue that will not only be the home of the Henderson Silver Knights and the Southern Nevada Hall of Fame, it will also host a variety of events and programming that will create memorable, positive experiences for our fans and their families,” said Vegas Golden Knights Chairman and CEO Bill Foley. “Like the Vegas Golden Knights, Dollar Loan Center is a Vegas Born company that is committed to serving our great community in Southern Nevada. We are proud to announce this partnership with Chuck Brennan and the Dollar Loan Center family and look forward to hosting incredible entertainment at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson for years to come.”

“Our 250,000 customers and staff LOVE Hockey in the Desert,” said Chuck Brennan, Founder and CEO of Dollar Loan Center. “We are thrilled to blend the brands of the Henderson Silver Knights and The DLC. We have been partners on many levels with the Vegas Golden Knights for years and can’t wait to bring it to the next level with HSK!”

As the official short-term lender of the Henderson Silver Knights and Vegas Golden Knights, Dollar Loan Center will receive prominent exposure with both teams at NHL and AHL venues across the valley, including the Orleans Arena, the Dollar Loan Center upon completion, Lifeguard Arena in Henderson, T-Mobile Arena and City National Arena. DLC will also be featured across HSK and VGK digital and broadcast assets being the presenting sponsor of the VGK Radio Network, which spans 18 markets in Nevada, Utah and California. Additionally, DLC will provide substantial cash prizes for Knights fans through various promotions.

The partnership also includes the Silver Knights, Golden Knights and DLC working together to create a charitable program that gives back to the local community.

“We have enjoyed a strong relationship with the Brennan family and Dollar Loan Center since NHL hockey arrived in the desert four years ago,” said Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz. “Today’s announcement is the next evolution of our partnership. We are grateful for the support and investment of Dollar Loan Center that shares our commitment to helping professional sports grow and flourish in Southern Nevada while serving our community.”

Dollar Loan Center is a Vegas Born company that was founded in 1998 and has been serving the local community for 22 years. DLC has grown from one office and one employee to nearly 60 locations throughout Nevada and Utah with a staff of over 300. DLC is known as “Your Community Short-Term Lender” because they are committed to supporting the communities where their stores are located. They’ve helped raise millions of dollars for several Nevada nonprofits, including Boys and Girls Clubs, Opportunity Village, Henderson Little League, Three Square, Heaven Can Wait, and many others.