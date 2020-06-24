EXCLUSIVE: First look inside Lifeguard Arena in Henderson

HENDERSON (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights are working with the City of Henderson to build a new practice facility on historic Water Street downtown. The facility will be the home for the Henderson Silver Knights as they begin play in the valley during the 2020-2021 American Hockey League season.

8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis gives us an exclusive first look inside the facility which, like City National Arena in Summerlin will have two sheets of ice and a MacKenzie River Pizza restaurant. Chris reports that there are aspects of the new facility that may even make in nicer than the one in Summerlin. Let the comparisons begin and the Vegas Valley becomes the winner.