City of Henderson to discuss $84M cost of new Event Center at Tuesday’s city council meeting

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The new, state-of-the-art event center that will replace the Henderson Pavilion and serve as the arena for Vegas Golden Knights’ AHL affiliate will cost the city $84 million, according to a document outlining the agenda for the next city council meeting.

The Henderson Event Center will be designed to accommodate up to about 6,000 people for a minor league hockey facility and other affordable public recreational and cultural activities, the city says.

Board members at next Tuesday’s Henderson City Council meeting will outline the range of uses the new event center will bring.

Uses include:

Home to the American Hockey League (AHL) team, owned by the Vegas Golden Knights

Henderson Symphony Orchestra events

Concerts

Theatrical events

Recreational sports tournaments

Commencement ceremonies

Farmers markets

Viewing parties for professional sporting events

Full-service restaurant, retail and meeting space

The Vegas Golden Knights will also give a presentation during the meeting.

After receiving backlash from residents concerned about the traffic congestion the center will bring, a recent survey showed around 71% of residents believe the proposed Henderson Event Center would be good for the city.

The study also revealed the economic impact the operations of the Henderson Event Center would have:

Generate annual economic impact between $17.2 and $26 million

Generate annual wages and salaries of venue personnel between $6.3 and $9.4 million

Generate between 159 and 234 jobs annually

The City of Henderson says it was already looking at replacing the 18-year-old pavilion which, according to the city, sustained severe wind damage in recent years.

The meeting will also cover the project agreement between the city and SK Arena, LLC a Nevada limited liability company (SKA), “for the design and construction of a state-of-the-art event center and professional ice hockey arena on approximately 21.79 acres.”

The design and construction of the project is estimated to cost $80 million. The expenses will be split between the city and SKA.

The Pavilion, which will be redeveloped into the event center, is located at the southeast coroner of Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway.