AHL: Silver Knights to welcome fans for the first time Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Good Day Las Vegas spoke to Henderson Silver Knights Head Coach Manny Viveiros this morning about the team’s first season.

The Silver Knights are scheduled to welcome fans for the first time with a limited 15% capacity this Saturday, March 20 at 1 p.m. at the Orleans Arena.

Related Content Silver Knights tickets to go on sale Wednesday

The Silver Knights are off to a great start with an 11-2-0 record in their first season. Goalie Oscar Dansk made 48 saves in their last game. Coach Viveiros said, “He earned his paycheck that night.”

They are grateful for the support they receive in Southern Nevada and look forward to having their fans at the game tomorrow at home against San Jose.