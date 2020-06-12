Skip to content
Top Stories
25 graduating Girl Scouts to be celebrated in Saturday caravan
Top Stories
Police look for more victims of sexual assault suspect arrested Thursday
MUST SEE: Southern lights from the International Space Station
Video
Man rescued 50 feet up in palm tree after getting stuck while pruning
Rep. Lee to host telephone town hall on impact of COVID-19 on Nevadans’ finances
Top Stories
Golden Knights’ Shea Theodore nominated for NHL perseverance award
Colin Kaepernick enlisted to help craft policies at UNR, university says
Aces’ Kelsey Plum out for season with Achilles injury
Golden Knights sign goalie Oscar Dansk to one year contract
Top Stories
Zero Rez is cleaning up homes and businesses throughout the valley
Video
Top Stories
Checking out downtown on Making Life Beautiful Day
Video
Law Vegas Now on what to do in a car accident
Video
Wells Fargo Discusses finances during the crisis
Video
Celebrating our downtown art on “Making Life Beautiful Day”
Video
Silver Knights
Silver Knights, bold Henderson presence
Video
Photos of Henderson Events Center released, vote June 16
Video
It’s Henderson Silver Knights!
Video
City of Henderson to discuss $84M cost of new Event Center at Tuesday’s city council meeting
Video
Trending Stories
Man charged with impersonating federal officer during Las Vegas protests
DETR: Robocalls jamming up phone lines to unemployment PUA call center
Video
NEW: Clark County reports 214 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
Video
Thousands turn out to show support for Officer Shay Mikalonis on ‘Shay Day’
Video
Aqua Park at Lake Las Vegas reopens this weekend