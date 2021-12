LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 06: The Henderson Silver Knights logo is shown on center ice before team’s inaugural regular-season home opener against the Ontario Reign at the Orleans Arena on February 6, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Silver Knights defeated the Reign 5-2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

HENDERSON (KLAS) – The American Hockey League has announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols the Friday night game has been canceled.

It’s not clear what exactly led to this decision.

The Silver Knights were scheduled to play Bakersville. A make-up date has yet to be determined.