Ronaldo to leave isolation, rejoing Juventus after negative COVID-19 test

Juventus says Cristiano Ronaldo has recovered from the coronavirus after 19 days and three missed matches for the team.

A club statement says a swab test provided a negative result and that Ronaldo “is no longer subjected to home isolation.”

Ronaldo first tested positive during the international break while with Portugal. He missed Juventus’ draws with Crotone and Hellas Verona in Serie A as well as a loss to Barcelona in the Champions League.

He could return for Juve’s game at Spezia on Sunday or at Ferencvaros in the Champions League on Wednesday in Budapest.