LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Apparently deep at safety, the Raiders reportedly have traded Tyree Gillespie to the Tennessee Titans for a late round draft pick.

Gillespie, a second-year free safety out of Missouri, played in 11 games in 2021, mostly on special teams, after being drafted in the fourth round, No. 143 overall.

He was in on eight tackles overall, including one solo tackle.

The Raiders did not announce the trade in their transactions Tuesday, which included the release of two players and placing three players on waivers. The team made the moves to reach the NFL mandated limit of 85 players.

The Gillespie trade is being reported by several websites, including si.com and USA Today. The Raiders did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment on the deal.

Tennessee reportedly needs help at safety, and the Raiders have plenty of backups at the position.