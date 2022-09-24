LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV (2-1) opens its Mountain West schedule by traveling to Utah State (1-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday (CBS Sports Network).

Utah State is the defending conference champion and is coming off an 11-3 season, including a 24-13 victory in the LA Bowl against Oregon State.

The LA Bowl triumph helped the Aggies finish No. 24 in the final Associated Press college football poll.

They are looking for their seventh consecutive victory over the Rebels.

Saturday’s clash at Maverik Stadium, which has a capacity of 25,100 and an artificial turf playing surface, will mark UNLV’s first visit to Logan, Utah, since 2018.