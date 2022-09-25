LOGAN, Utah — Doug Brumfield passed for one touchdown and ran for two more as UNLV won its Mountain West opener Saturday, snapping a six-game losing streak to Utah State 34-24.

Brumfield’s defensive teammates also got into the act in the Rebels’ first triumph over the Aggies since 2008, intercepting quarterback Logan Bonner four times and generating five turnovers overall.

“These guys are excited,” UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo said. “To win on the road in conference play against the defending Mountain West champions after a bye week is a big deal.”

Utah State (1-3) was idle last week and was expected to be a major test for the Rebels (3-1). But turnovers by the Aggies — also playing its conference opener — and UNLV’s impressive offense were too much to overcome.

“We were sloppy on some things, we did some things we haven’t done all season. But that’s going to happen when we play on the road versus a quality opponent,” Arroyo said. “The program has come a long way to win a game like that while playing imperfect, and that’s exciting.”

After falling behind 7-0, Brumfield capped an 89-yard drive with a 4-yard run and a 5-yard drive with a 1-yard plunge. The second TD was set up when the punter had his knee on the ground as he fielded a low snap.

Brumfield had a 6-yard TD connection with Kyle Williams in the second quarter and Daniel Gutierrez kicked a pair of field goals goals as the Rebels led 27-16 at the half.

Brumfield finished 21-for-31 passing for 217 yards and Aidan Robbins ran for 81 yards, including a 5-yard scoring run in the second half.

UNLV won at Utah State for the first time since 2007 and is 3-1 for the first time since 2008.

Bonner was 20-for-31 passing for 236 passing and three touchdowns. Terrell Vaughn had two touchdown catches for the Aggies.

UNLV returns to Allegiant Stadium on Friday to face MW foe New Mexico. Kickoff is 8 p.m., and the game will be televised nationally by CBS Sports Network.