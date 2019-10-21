Raiders trade DB Gareon Conley for 3rd round draft pick

GLENDALE, AZ – NOVEMBER 18: Gareon Conley #21 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates an interception in the first half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Raiders traded their top draft pick in 2017 to the Houston Texans for a third-round pick in 2020. Gareon Conley was the 24th player chosen overall that year.

Conley, a defensive back out of Ohio State appeared in 23 games and made 20 starts for the Raiders during his tenure with the club, totaling 61 tackles (42 solo), four interceptions including one returned for a touchdown and 19 passes defensed. Conley started all six of his appearances for the Raiders in 2019.

The Texans needed help with their pass defense and the Raiders continue their rebuild for the future.

The Raiders (3-3) lost at Green Bay 42-24 yesterday and meet the Texans Sunday afternoon in Houston.

The NFL trade deadline is October 29.