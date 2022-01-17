Raiders fire General Manager Mike Mayock

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just days after the Las Vegas Raiders lost the wild card game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mike Mayock is out as General Manager.

The Raiders released the following statement:

We have relieved Mike Mayock of his duties as General Manager of the Las Vegas Raiders. We thank Mike for his contributions over the last three years in helping to form the foundation for the franchise to build upon in its future. Las Vegas Raiders

Mayock has been with the Raiders for three years. During his tenure the Raiders went 25-24.