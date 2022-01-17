Raiders fire General Manager Mike Mayock

Raiders

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just days after the Las Vegas Raiders lost the wild card game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mike Mayock is out as General Manager.

The Raiders released the following statement:

We have relieved Mike Mayock of his duties as General Manager of the Las Vegas Raiders.  We thank Mike for his contributions over the last three years in helping to form the foundation for the franchise to build upon in its future.

Las Vegas Raiders

Mayock has been with the Raiders for three years. During his tenure the Raiders went 25-24.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories