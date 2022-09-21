Offensive tackle Justin Herron was acquired by the Raiders on Wednesday from the New England Patriots. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders have acquired offensive tackle Justin Herron from the New England Patriots.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels confirmed the deal, which also featured a swap of 2024 draft picks, at his Wednesday news conference. The team also a news release confirming the deal.

Herron, 6 foot 5 and 305 pounds, was drafted in the sixth round in 2020 out of Wake Forest and developed into a backup with the Pats. He played 12 games in 2020, making six starts. Last season, he played 16 games and started four.

This season, he dressed for both games but did not play.

The deal makes some sense because both McDaniels and Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler came from New England — so they know a little about Herron — and the Raiders could use offensive line depth.

Plus, the Patriots had to open a roster spot for defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale, who is returning from a two-game suspension imposed by the NFL. Neither the league nor the player has provided a reason for the suspension.

Along with Herron, the Raiders get a seventh-round pick from the Pats; New England gets the Raiders’ sixth-round selection.

To make room for Herron, the Raiders said in their news release they have waived defensive back Javelin Guidry.