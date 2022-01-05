Raider Nate Hobbs expected to play 1 week after DUI arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Raiders rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs will not miss Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

This update came from Raiders head coach Rich Bisaccia who said today, “Based on what we’ve learned at this time we expect Nate to play. It’s a legal matter. Other then that, I have nothing else. We’ll leave it at that.”

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) attends a news conference after an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Metro police say dispatch was contacted about a driver passed out behind the wheel at the Cromwell parking garage exit ramp. The driver turned out to be Raiders cornerback Nathan Hobbs.

They say the 22-year-old failed field sobriety tests and was taken to the Clark County Detention Center on a misdemeanor DUI charge.

Court records show he was released on his own recognizance, which means he didn’t have to pay any bail money.