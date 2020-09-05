Preview of Golden Knights ahead of 2nd game 7 in franchise’s history

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights hit the ice for the second Game 7 in the franchise’s history. Vancouver has overcome a 3-1 deficit to force this deciding Game 7. 8 News NOW Sports Reporter Jon Tritsch has a preview of tonight’s game.
