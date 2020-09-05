Preview of Golden Knights ahead of 2nd game 7 in franchise’s history

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights were having enough problems solving Thatcher Demko. Then came another big obstacle — a major penalty that brought back memories of the team's collapse in last year's postseason.

“You've got to think it crossed our mind a little bit,” Vegas forward Jonathan Marchessault said. “Every team, we're going to face adversity — a hot goalie, or a five-minute major or something like that, but our team was able to kill it off.”