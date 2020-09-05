Preview of Golden Knights ahead of 2nd game 7 in franchise’s history

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – AUGUST 23: Alex Tuch #89 of the Vegas Golden Knights scores on Jacob Markstrom #25 of the Vancouver Canucks at 16:34 of the second period in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on August 23, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights hit the ice for the second Game 7 in the franchise’s history. Vancouver has overcome a 3-1 deficit to force this deciding Game 7. 8 News NOW Sports Reporter Jon Tritsch has a preview of tonight’s game.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories