Pop Warner Football moves fall season to spring 2021

(LAS VEGAS) – Southern Nevada Pop Warner would like to thank all the parents, children, coaches and staff for their loyalty, hard work and determination towards hoping to make this season a successful one. Our season was set to kickoff this fall, but amid the pandemic we have decided instead to focus on spring 2021.



We are truly saddened as we know football is a great way to bring some positivity and relief into our children’s lives, but we also know we must do what is best for them.



Those who have already registered for the fall will automatically be switched over to the spring season. Open registration for spring will begin in January. Parents can check our Facebook and Instagram pages for future dates and announcements.



For more information contact: Pop Warner Football offices at (702) 727-4584 or popwarnerlv@gmail.com