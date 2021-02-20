Parent shares excitement as club sports tournaments clear to return to Nevada in March

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As COVID-19 restrictions start to ease amid falling case numbers, a local parent shared her thoughts on youth and adult club sport tournaments returning to the valley.

“That’s part of the challenge with transitioning in and out of all of these changes is the lack of connection,” Jennifer Gonzalez told 8 News Now. “Not only for our kids, but for our families and our community members.”

Gonzalez’s son plays club soccer in Las Vegas. She said since practice and tournaments were cancelled intermittently through the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s taken a toll on her child and her entire family.

They have had to travel to different states for competitions, which is taxing and stressful, especially with coronavirus concerns.

She said bringing competitions back to our city and state will help her family and the entire community.

“That’s what youth sports is about,” Gonzalez said. “Just bringing together the community.”

Youth and adult club sports tournaments are permitted to return to Nevada starting March 15, 2021 if all social distancing and requirements are met.