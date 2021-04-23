Opportunity of a lifetime: CCSD athletes get to practice under the lights at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders opened Allegiant Stadium for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a handful of local teams.

High school players got the opportunity to play under the big lights.

There have only been 9 NFL teams and 4 college football teams to step onto the Allegiant Stadium turf.

High schools from all over the valley got to join that elite and exclusive company as they made the most of their pandemic-punished season.

Nine randomly selected high school teams within the district were allowed to play at Allegiant Stadium.

Players got the opportunity to scrimmage their teammates inside the stadium for a two-hour window.