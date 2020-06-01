Mo Matavao announces college choice LIVE on 8 News Now

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – One of the top tight ends in high school football, Mo Matavao of Liberty High School Las Vegas has made his choice for a college to attend, and he did it LIVE with Jon Tritsch of 8 News Now during the evening newscast.

Matavao caught 47 passes for 730 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019. He also scored an 80 yard TD during the season.

It was all part of a state championship run. His Patriots started the year off with an 0-5 record but then went on to knock off national power Bishop Gorman in the playoffs en route to a state championship season.

38 colleges offered Mo scholarships and he narrowed it down to the final four. Georgia, Oregon, Penn State and UCLA. We won’t spoil it for you. Watch the video to see who Mo chose.