LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Oct. 10, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby sat at his visiting locker in Kansas City. The mood of the locker room was a quiet one after the Raiders fell in a 30-29 heartbreaker to the Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

Yet, Crosby sat at his locker with an ear-to-ear grin. Not because of the result, but because of what was to come.

A baby girl about to be welcomed into his world.

He stared down at his blinding diamond chain that read “Ella” and put on his backward “Dad” cap, giddy for the next chapter of his life.

At that time, Crosby wasn’t officially a father. But, he had gained what takes many dads years to obtain, perspective.

Three days later, Crosby and his fiancée Rachel Washburn welcomed Ella Rose into their lives.

“I look at her as like I’m looking at myself and the girl version. It’s honestly incredible,” said Crosby.

Originally, the couple thought that it was a boy on the way.

“I already had the name and everything,” he said. “We both thought it was going to be a boy 100 percent.”

Not long after, Rachel revealed they would be having a girl. Immediately after, one name popped into Crosby’s head.

“I was like what about Ella Rose? Because Rachel is Rachel Rose so let’s do Ella Rose and I got roses tatted on me,” said Crosby.

Roses aren’t the only body art Crosby is set on having in the future. He says he plans on displaying an Ella-dedicated tattoo across his chest, but he can’t make the tattoo too large. He has to leave room for the rest of the family he has envisioned.

“I want to have four to five. I want a squad definitely,” he said.

Catch the entire interview with the Pro Bowl defensive end on fatherhood, football, and the most memorable time of his life.