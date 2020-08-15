Liberty High School quarterback commits to Montana

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Liberty High School’s football team was 0-5 when Daniel Britt became starting quarterback in 2019. The team finished 10-5, stopped the Bishop Gorman dynasty and won the program’s first state championship.

Friday, on his mother’s birthday, Daniel committed to play football at Montana.

Britt’s story is inspiring. He broke bones in his face before last season, began 4th on the depth chart and finished as an All-Nevada performer after completing 79% of his passes with 24 touchdowns in the air and 10 on the ground.

Montana coach Bobby Hauck came down to Las Vegas and grabbed the recruiting steal of the summer.

“They’re a team that goes to the National Championship every season. I feel like I can be that guy that delivers a national championship just like I did at Liberty,” Britt said. “It’s that I just won’t give up. It’s the people around me that allow me to keep fighting.”