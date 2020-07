LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – For the first time since the pandemic, high school athletes in Nevada received the green light to work out as a team on campuses.

If the statewide safety-first approach works, Fall practices may begin on July 30. Players welcomed back the comradery at Las Vegas High and Liberty High School with a new football season on the horizon.

8 News Now Sports Anchor Jon Tritsch has the story.