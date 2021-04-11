Former Desert Pines standout preps for NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tony Fields handles the Draft Day wait by moving massive weight. Day after day, rep after rep, because in the NFL if you’re not working to get ahead, you’ll be left behind.

“I mean it’s been something I’ve looked forward to all my life,” Field said. “I’ve had dreams about it every other day for the past 3 weeks. I dream about what will happen.”

Fields has a track record of being a ball-seeking playmaker.

He was a star on the first Desert Pines team to win a state championship. He took his talents to Tucson and graduated early, and then, the Vegas kid rolled the dice on his talent

“I spent 3 years at Arizona and then COVID hit and I had to make changes,” Fields recounted. “I went all the way across the country to place I’ve never been before.”

Fields didn’t arrive to campus until the fall but fit in like “Country Roads” at West Virginia and was First-Team All-Big 12.

“I never been in snow before, except the couple times it drizzled here in Vegas. That’s nothing being compared to being in Morgantown and it’s snowing all week and me having to drive for my first time in snow,” Fields said. “It’s pretty different, but I feel like it was great to adapt to change in college, because coming up here shortly I’ll have to adapt to change the rest of my life.”

Fields left high school at 192 pounds. He’s now tackling at 230 and has every NFL team flexing interest.

“I met with all 32 teams, some more than one time,” Fields said. “One coach pulled up some film of me playing offense in high school.”

Fields has a chance to be the first Las Vegas kid to grow up and play for Las Vegas.

“It’ll be great to play for the hometown team. I love to be here and support Vegas,” Fields said. “Either way, no matter where I am, I’m still going to be a Vegas native and I’m still going to come back here.”

As a projected middle-round draft pick, a lifetime of pushing and pulling will soon pay off.