Former Bishop Gorman, Miami star Brevin Jordan prepares for NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some life-changing moments are unexpected.

But for Brevin Jordan, he’s been waiting and working for this one for more than 20 years. In less than a week, the Las Vegan will be an NFL Draft pick.

You’ll know his name on Sundays, but on the Saturday before the draft, Jordan was trying to survive a sinister circuit. The workout, like the NFL, tests a man mentally, physically and spiritually.

The more the sweat drips, the more the tire flips, and motivation rips through Brevin Jordan.

“There’s days, you know, you’re tired, you don’t really want to get your job done,” he said. “But it’s part of it. That’s what builds your toughness. That’s what builds your integrity is going through the hard … the grueling stuff.”

Every step of the journey has been a highlight catching success. The greatness oozed out of Bishop Gorman’s star, who wore number 9.

“We were playing Top 25 showdowns, No. 1 vs. No. 2, Friday Night Lights, ESPN … everybody in the country watching us. So I mean, I was ready for any moment that was thrown my way in college.”

Few kids look ready for the league in high school. Brevin broke the mold … and then records.

This Jordan took his talents to South Beach and soared over defenders and up the draft board. The University of Miami has had 12 tight ends drafted since 2000. Jordan will soon be the 13th.

“It just motivates you. It drives you, because you want your name on that wall,” Jordan said.

Another driving force is the short drive to a $2 billion NFL stadium.

Talk about a resonating reminder.

“I’d go out in my neighborhood, I could see Allegiant Stadium. Like, I saw the process of it getting built, the sandlot, everything getting built, the ticket booths, I saw literally the whole process of it,” Jordan said.

“Once it started getting built and it was official the Raiders were coming here, that was a stamp,” he said.

The NFL will bring fame and wealth. But the heart, the inspiration — well, that comes from a wise woman. And momma’s about to soak up that glory.

“When I get that first check, the first thing I’m going to do is pay off her bills, pay off all her debt, her car notes, her house mortgage. I’m going to pay off everything that’s in her name. She deserves it,” he said.

“She sent three boys to private schools by herself.”

Homegrown and on the hunt, Brevin Jordan’s draft day dream is hard work in progress.